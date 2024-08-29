Help Producer Kristen’s son sleep through the night
On the show this week, Producer Kristen asked for some help. Her 3-year-old son is waking up frequently during the night. The culprit? Monsters in his bedroom.
The question is how do you deal with that?
First, you have to make sure that there are actually no monsters in the bedroom.
You think I'm kidding, but Jillian from Toms River called to say that when she had a few kids staying over with her son and they were scared of noises they heard in the room. Turned out, there was a bat flopping around and making a ruckus in the closet.
So, it's possible that there is a real source of the disturbance. But for the most part, there are actually no monsters in the bedroom.
Enter a parent's struggle. How do you get your kid to sleep if he's legit scared of monsters?
Our listeners had some advice for Producer Kristen. Here's the list:
Sage the room and let the child know all of the monsters will go away
Put the baby in the same room as the toddler
Show the end of the movie Monsters Inc where the kids end up laughing with the monsters
Magic spells
Diffuser with lavender oil
Monster spray
