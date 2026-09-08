Who Says New Jerseyans Aren’t Happy?

What makes people happy? Is it money? Good health? Great relationships? Having a job you enjoy? Or maybe just being able to get through the day without someone cutting you off on the Garden State Parkway!

The truth is, happiness comes from both internal and external factors. If you’re in a good place mentally, physically and emotionally, chances are you’re going to be pretty happy overall, and despite all the obstacles we face every day from the rising cost of gas and groceries to the seemingly endless list of things we have to worry about. New Jersey is apparently doing something right.

According to a new study by WalletHub, New Jersey is the second-happiest state in America, ranking behind only Hawaii. That's right, New Jersey. The state where we complain about everything is one of the happiest states in the country!

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash A family on a bed, a child holding a phone, an adult holding a baby

According to WalletHub, the happiest states are those that provide an above-average quality of life in a variety of areas, including strong state economies, physical and emotional well-being, quality health care, leisure time and even weather.

So, how did the Garden State do?

Jersey is No. 1!

New Jersey ranked number one in the country for emotional and physical well-being.

Now THAT I believe.

I've always said that New Jerseyans are a pretty resilient bunch. We take whatever life throws at us, complain about it for five minutes, and then figure out how to deal with it!

That's Jersey Strong.

Photo by Jason Krieger on Unsplash a field of grass with the sun shining through the clouds

Even more impressive, New Jersey ranked 24th in work environment and 23rd in community and environment, yet we still managed to come in as the second-happiest state in the country. That tells me something.

You can knock us down, but you can't keep a Jersey person unhappy for very long!

The study also found that New Jersey has the lowest depression rate in the country and the highest share of people with supportive relationships, and apparently, we're pretty good at relationships, too.

According to WalletHub, New Jersey has the second lowest separation and divorce rate in the country, with a rate of 17%. So apparently, Jersey couples know how to hang on to that special someone.

Photo by Khamkéo on Unsplash couple sitting near trees during golden hour

WalletHub got one thing wrong

There is one part of the WalletHub study where I have to disagree. New Jersey ranked relatively low in the community and environment and entertainment categories.

Come on, WalletHub! Have you ever actually been to New Jersey?

We have hundreds of miles of beautiful coastline, incredible beaches, boardwalks, restaurants, theaters and music venues.

Cape May has been recognized among the country's top beach destination according to Conde Nest, and that's just one small piece of what New Jersey has to offer.

We have professional sports, including two NFL teams and an NHL team, major concert venues, theaters, minor-league ballparks and one of the greatest entertainment destinations in the country, Atlantic City.

Bruce Bennett, Getty Images Bruce Bennett, Getty Images

And then there's American Dream, the country's second largest shopping and indoor entertainment complexes covering over 3,000,000 square feet.

We’re also home to the New Jersey Hall of Fame, putting the Garden State in some pretty elite company when it comes to celebrating the people who have made a difference in our state and beyond.

And let's not forget the most important thing of all: The people.

New Jerseyans work hard. We look out for each other. We know how to have a good time.

We love our families, our friends, our food, our beaches, our music and our state. We may complain about the traffic. We may complain about the taxes. We may complain about the weather. But deep down, we love being here.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash man in white shirt carrying girl in gray shirt

So, WalletHub says New Jersey is the second-happiest state in America.

You know what? I'll take it, when it comes right down to it, happiness isn't about having a perfect life. It's about having good people around you, finding something to laugh about and appreciating where you are. And as far as I'm concerned, I’m right where I want to be.

New Jersey is my happy place.

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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