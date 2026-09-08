Big Joe’s big night: A celebration of New Jersey’s best

I am humbled, grateful, and frankly awestruck that I will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Thursday, September 24th, 2026.

I have hosted the New Jersey Hall of Fame induction in the past, now it is so surreal that I will be among the elite. It is a great evening; I’ll be nervous with anticipation, and I know this event will sell out.

There are some moments in life that you dream about. There are others you never imagined would happen.

For me, this is one of those moments.

Al Bello, Getty Images Al Bello, Getty Images

When I look at the incredible people joining me in this class, it becomes even more surreal.

I will be inducted alongside one of the greatest football players of all time, Lawrence Taylor, who spent 13 unbelievable seasons terrorizing quarterbacks as a New York Giant.

I’ll also be joining Eddie Brigati Jr., David Brigati and Dino Danelli, three legendary singer songwriters whose music helped define an era and who have already earned their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This class also includes Tom Weatherall, who has done extraordinary work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation here in New Jersey, along with philanthropists, educators and other unsung heroes whose contributions have made a tremendous impact on New Jersey, the country and the world.

Bobby Bank, Getty Images

Here's another part of the evening that makes it special:

The ceremony will be hosted by New Jersey's own Danny DeVito.

Danny once appeared on my show, and during our interview he described what happens to him whenever he sees that famous “Welcome to New Jersey” sign. He said the skies would open up, the angels would sing and a euphoric feeling would come over him.

Danny will be his entertaining self and make this a fun evening.

I've had the honor of hosting the New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony in the past, but this time, I'll be looking at it from a very different perspective.

Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

This time, I'm one of the inductees.

That's still hard for me to believe. I've attended and hosted this incredible event before but knowing that my name will now be part of the New Jersey Hall of Fame is both exciting and incredibly humbling.

I know I'll be nervous. I'll be filled with anticipation, and I'm sure that when the moment finally arrives, it will be one of those experiences I'll never forget. The best part is, you can be there to experience it with me.

Bobby Bank, Getty Images Bobby Bank, Getty Images

The 2026 New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the brand-new American Dream Theatre in East Rutherford, and I've had the opportunity to see the theater firsthand. It is spectacular. In fact, once you're inside, you almost forget you're in a mall.

This is going to be a special night celebrating some extraordinary people who have helped make New Jersey the remarkable place that it is.

Come see the legends. Come celebrate the heroes. Come celebrate New Jersey.

And, if you don't mind, come share one of the biggest nights of my life with me. I can't wait to see you there!

For tickets: New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Tickets Thu, Sep 24, 2026 East Rutherford, NJ | Ticketmaster

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia