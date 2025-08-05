Get ready. You may be paying more soon to go back and forth between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to New Jersey Herald.

Tolls may be going up on Delaware crossing bridges

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced a proposed "toll adjustment" to help with rising construction costs. The commission is responsible for all the Delaware River crossings.

Most vehicles would pay 50 cents more

If the proposal is approved the price hike would go into effect next year. The price increase would be an extra 50 cents, making the toll for most vehicles $2.00 for each trip.

If you don't have E-Z Pass and use toll-by-plate, your toll will jump from $2 to $5. That's a significant increase.

The bigger your vehicle, the more you'll pay. If you have a vehicle 8 feet tall or more, your E-ZPass toll will go up to $6.50 per axle, which is a $2 price jump. Toll-by-plate tolls would bounce to $8.00 per axle, and increase of $3.00.

Which bridges would feel this price hike?

The bridges the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission control are the following:

Trenton-Morrisville Bridge (Route 1)

Scudder Falls Bridge (I-295)

New Hope - Lambertville Bridge (Route 202)

I-78

Easton - Phillipsburg (Route 22)

Portland - Columbia (Routes 611, 46, 94)

Delaware Water Gap (Route 80)

Milford - Montague (Route 206)

In case you're not aware, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission does not receive any public funding or subsidies, the article states. It's required by state and federal law to use a portion of its tolls for upkeep.

In the past few years the price of things like asphalt, concrete, steel, and fuel have gone up, leaving the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission concerned about project costs.

For more details, click here.

