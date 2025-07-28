Two local kids are getting their first taste of fame.

Siblings from Mercer County are in the new Happy Gilmore movie, according to Daily Voice.

Luca (5) and Giada (2) Demonte of Lawrence Township have made their Netflix debut in Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler. Have you seen it yet? It's cute.

Their mom, Bryana Demonte, a professor at The College of New Jersey, saw a casting call notice from Grant Wilfley Casting, took a chance and entered her kids. They're absolutely adorable. Look below.

This is Giada.

This is big brother, Luca.

I'm sure she hoped to hear back, but wasn't sure if she would, and then it happened. Demonte received a text saying that Luca had been picked "to play the child of a principal actor." She said he didn't even audition so she thought it was a scam.

But, it turned out to be true. How exciting.

Parts of Happy Gilmore 2 were filmed in NJ

Much a Happy Gilmore 2 was filmed in New Jersey. Luca filmed at the Alpine Country Club. He played one of Happy Gilmore's sons, and Demonte said, "It was nothing short of surreal."

Luca had 8 costume changes, including wearing a wetsuit, had to film in and out of the water, and even got to beat up on a golf bag at the direction of the director in the scene where the kids get a little crazy on a golf course, which was a lot of fun for the local kid.

Demonte said the director picked Luca because of his gorgeous hair. Bryana says he gets mistaken for a girl sometimes, but he doesn't care, he loves his hair too.

Just when the Lawrenceville family thought their 5-minutes of fame was over, Bryana got another text that her daughter, Giada, was wanted for filming. Her part was, "the youngest child of a principal actor."

Scenes were filmed in Bergen County

Giada filmed in Moonachie, up in Bergen County, with movie star, Julie Bowen. Bowen is holding her while the boys play a video game.

Adam Sandler's real daughter, Vienna, took to Giada, and even posed for pictures with her.

What a cool experience for this Lawrence Township family.

For more details, click here.

