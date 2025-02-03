Attention student drivers in New Jersey, or parents of student drivers in New Jersey.

There's a new rule that must be followed or you may not get your driver's license on time.

NJ.com is reporting that all student drivers, meaning those who have obtained their learner's permit, must prove that they've had ample practice before taking the test to get their driver's license.

How long is ample practice?

According to the state of New Jersey, 50 hours, and 10 of those hours must be in the dark.

It sounds like a lot but once you break it down, it's actually not a lot at all.

You have a year to complete your fifty hours of driving practice with an already licensed adult, which amounts to 57 minutes a week, a AAA source said in the article.

I don't know about you but when I was 16 and finally got my driver's permit, I was so excited that I wanted to drive for 57 minutes a day. Ha ha.

You're going to have to fill out a Certification of Supervised Driving form, which you can find by clicking here.

The form states, "An applicant's driving privileges shall be suspended for six months for submission of a fraudulent certification of a parent, guardian, or supervising driver."

New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, put his signature on the new law back on January 8, 2025, and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) is now making it mandatory as of Saturday (February 1, 2025) and will be enforcing it.

For more information and details, click here.

