WILDWOOD — It didn't take long for police to identify who was likely responsible for ruining a boardwalk ramp with graffiti.

On the afternoon of Jan. 10, Wildwood police were called to the boardwalk at Juniper Ave. for a report of criminal mischief. According to the police department, officers discovered that a large part of a boardwalk ramp had been covered in graffiti.

Detectives used a new boardwalk surveillance system to positively identify the person responsible, according to police. The accused is a juvenile resident of Wildwood, police said.

Boardwalk ramps at Juniper Ave. and the boardwalk in Wildwood (Google Street View) Boardwalk ramps at Juniper Ave. and the boardwalk in Wildwood (Google Street View) loading...

The juvenile turned himself in at police headquarters on Jan. 13, police said.

According to police, the boy was processed and released to his parents. He has to complete a stationhouse adjustment program — instead of having the offense on his record — and full restitution must be paid to have the graffiti removed.

The intersection is located close to Surfside Pier on the boardwalk. It splits the Route 66 restaurant and Sam's Pizza.

According to police, the city has received several similar reports recently.

"We take these criminal mischief/quality-of-life cases very seriously and know that they will quickly grow into larger issues if not addressed swiftly," police said.

Anyone with information related to vandalism in the city is being asked to reach out via email: contact@wildwoodpd.com.

