Oldest street in America is worth a trip across the river from NJ

If you're familiar with the city of Philadelphia, you may or may not have heard of Elfreths Alley. It is a very small side street about one block long just below 2nd Street between Arch and Race Streets in Old City.

It's so unfamiliar even auto-correct is trying to get me to change the spelling as I write this. You really wouldn't know its significance unless you looked for the signs.

It's the oldest continuously inhabited street in the United States and it's still paved in cobblestones and dates back to 1703. The street has 32 houses, built between 1703 and 1836.

Most of the homes are privately owned residences, but No. 124 and No. 126 are the Elfreths Alley Museum, run by the Elfreths Alley Association. The Association was founded in 1934 to preserve and protect the Alley and tell the story of its inhabitants, who were primarily artisans and working-class laborers.

It gives you an authentic view of what the city looked like three hundred years ago. Occasionally one of the homes comes up for sale and we did find a listing for one of them on Trulia.

It would be amazing to live in such a quaint neighborhood and historic home if you wouldn't mind the occasional gawkers and curiosity seekers.

Philly is such an easy city to get in and out of compared to NYC and if you haven't gone in a while this would be a great little spot to check out while enjoying all of the shops, pubs and restaurants the area has to offer. Enjoy!

