For those of you looking for something to binge this winter, there's one show that's on the lips of every streaming service viewer this season. That's "Landman" on Paramount+, starring Billy Bob Thornton.

His co-star and on-screen ex-wife on the show is the stunning Ali Larter, who grew up in Cherry Hill and attended Cherry Hill West High School. She made her big-screen Hollywood debut in the 1999 classic coming-of-age film "Varsity Blues."

She also appeared in "Legally Blonde" and a host of other TV series and movies. At 48, she still turns heads as she has done for years. She began modeling at 13 but stayed in Cherry Hill until the age of 18.

She talked to South Jersey Magazine a few years ago about growing up in South Jersey,

"I feel incredibly lucky that I grew up in Cherry Hill. I have such fond memories of my time there. I lived in the same house until I was 18 years old. My sister and I walked to school with our dog Dusty. We’d ride our bikes to Covered Bridge Swim Club. My parents would take us to an old bar called The Pelican; they would get cocktails and we’d get hot chocolate."

She's married with two children and lives in Sun Valley Idaho with her husband Hugh MacArthur and children Theodore, 14, and daughter Vivienne, 9. They moved there from Los Angeles in 2020 during the pandemic to find a better place for their kids to grow up.

It's a long way from her days in Cherry Hill and an even smaller town (with a lot nicer scenery). If you haven't already checked out "Landman" do so even if you have to borrow a password for Paramount+. It's awesome and not just the scenes with the stunning hometown girl Ali Larter.

