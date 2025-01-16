Idiot Murphy pledges to stock up on abortion pills

During his State of the State address on Tuesday, the way out-of-touch, pandering, virtue-signaling joke of a governor told us he's making sure New Jersey is stockpiling abortion pills.

Just to let his delusional base know that he has their backs, or their wombs to be more specific. Based on baseless fears that President-elect Trump will ban abortion pills. There is no credible evidence that the scenario will ever materialize.

But the truth doesn't matter. It's important for people like him to continue to gin up fear and paint the "other side" as the boogie man who's "gonna getcha"!

SEE MORE: This place could be the best pizza joint in North Jersey

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Townsquare Media illustration Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

It's good that he's stocking up on abortion pills but what about during the pandemic when highly credible medical professionals were pointing to the success of drugs like ivermectin? The government made it nearly impossible to obtain this medication which would have given many people the relief they sought from drugs. It worked.

In September 2021, my daughter-in-law came down with COVID. Desperate to find relief for his wife, my son called me to ask if I knew someone who could get some of this medication. I met a stranger, who's now become a friend, in a parking lot who had come from her country in South America, where the medication was commonly and safely used.

I brought the ivermectin to my son, who gave it to his wife, who got better in a day. Before taking the meds, she was on her back on the floor, too weak to get up into bed.

Did that jackass make sure we had the medication we needed to get through COVID? Of course not, and plenty of people suffered. He didn't want you to get rid of that virus quickly.

But he sure as hell wants to make sure that you can get rid of that human life in your womb whenever you want. It shows you where his priorities are. I'm not one for wishing away time, but this year and his reign of stupidity can't come soon enough.

Every Governor New Jersey has ever had Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

What you like most about living in New Jersey, according to Reddit Every so often a user on the New Jersey subreddit poses the question: What makes NJ so great?

Even though our state government doesn't always make it easy to appreciate living here, it's always nice to be reminded of what makes NJ so special. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈