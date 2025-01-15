This place could be the best pizza joint in North Jersey

Not having a lot of experience with North Jersey pizza it's hard to say. I will say I do notice a difference between the pizza north of Trenton and the pizza in South Jersey.

The pizza in the northern half of the state generally has a little bit more of a char to it, while in South Jersey they seem to be really careful not to make it overdone. This place we found over the weekend was true to the North Jersey style.

The problem with you casually dropping into this place is that ... it's in Hoboken. Getting in, parking and getting out are a giant time suck and pain in the ass. This place might be worth it.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's Tenth Street Pizza at 10th and Willow in the heart of Hoboken.

It even says on the menu, "All pies come well done." We ordered two pies along with the arugula and prosciutto salad. One pie was the classic and the other was the Margherita. Both were good but it was hard to tell the difference between the two.

They also have a nice selection of Italian dishes with their own spin on some classics. It was like your Italian grandmother and her sister decided to open a little corner Italian joint that makes pizza.

I loved the old-school yet modern touches in the place. There are no signs outside letting you know what it is. There is a lone street sign about the door alcove that says "TENTH STREET", but no indication of what they do inside. In a one-square-mile town, people know where you are, what you do and where to find great pizza.

They're on the corner of 10th and Willow Streets. Don't look for a sign, there ain't none.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Cozy place with limited seating that gets jammed on weekend nights.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

We went early on a Sunday afternoon.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They offer a classic Italian "Sunday Dinner" with two seatings.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

This was the classic and we couldn't wait to dig in.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

As you can tell it has that typical North Jersey char to it.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It only took five minutes for three of us to finish it off and order another one.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They offer outdoor seating when the weather permits.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Time for a beer at the Ale House down the street.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Very friendly bar with a pool table a bar room shuffle board table too.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Take plenty of time, bring your patience and good luck parking in beautiful Hoboken.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

