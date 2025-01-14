Hidden gem Italian restaurant in Central Jersey

Unless you live in this town you've probably never been to this town. That's unless you know someone who lives there. You may have driven through it on Route 33 or on your way to Great Adventure on Route 537.

It's home to tree farms, wide open spaces, expensive homes and some nice parks. They don't have a police force or a high school and they like it that way. We're talking about Millstone Township at the western edge of Monmouth County.

You can get lost in its tangle of winding roads that crisscross the township. If you're looking to head to Perrineville Lake Park you'll go right past a beautiful building seemingly in the middle of nowhere. It's called Albivi and it's a great little out-of-the-way spot that's great for lunch or dinner.

The building is beautiful inside and out, and the food is top-notch. The owner, Ben, has been there for about nine years and serves some of the best Italian food in the area.

