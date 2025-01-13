Is it safe now to skate on NJ lakes and ponds? We gave it a try

There are plenty of shallow lakes near where I live. Many of the lakes in the Medford area were former cranberry bogs that were filled in with water from the tributaries of the Rancocas Creek.

The lake behind my house is about three feet deep throughout the entire lake with some slightly deeper holes here and there. One of my neighbors who grew up on the lake routinely walks through the lake on hot summer days with the water about chest high.

All that being said, yes people were skating on the lake at Lake Pine in Medford at Kings Grant Lake just a few minutes down the road. We've had consistent sub-freezing temperatures most of last week and that made the ice thick enough on some of our shallow lakes to give it a go.

SEE MORE: Legendary NJ restaurant and bar finally torn down

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo loading...

Unfortunately, the overnight snow we had on Friday kind of messed things up for Saturday, but that didn't stop kids from shoveling out enough to play some "pond hockey."

Some of the deeper lakes in the area were probably not ready to try out, especially if there is any kind of running water under the ice. Further upstate in the northwestern counties, we've had some colder temperatures, but also many of the lakes are too deep to take a chance on a weeklong cold snap.

Monday of this week starts out with temps getting up to 40 in some parts of New Jersey, but then we dip below freezing for high temps through mid-week.

The best we can hope for in my area is for some of the snow on the surface of the lake to melt into the ice and smooth out the surface. By Wednesday I may give it a try. Ice skating on lakes and ponds is no joke and should be approached with extreme caution and adult supervision.

Some of us who have grown up doing it and know the particular lakes and ponds we skate on have a pretty good idea when it's safe. If you decide to try it this week, please be careful and have fun!

Friday evening I spotted a neighbor skating the length of the lake (just under 1 mile)

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

He was nice enough to come up to my side to show me that the ice was good.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

By Saturday morning a coating of snow slowed down the skating.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

A couple enjoyed the serenity of an early morning skate.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The last time I got to skate on our lake was in January of 2022.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Yes, my daughter is a better skater than me, but I'm a better hockey player.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There's nothing better than a game of "pond hockey" with your buddies.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The problem is when the puck goes past the net somebody has to skate a long way to get it back!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈