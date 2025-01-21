🏠 Happened early Monday morning

WALL — Three masked people behind a home burglary early Monday in Monmouth County remain on the loose.

The homeowner notified Wall Township Police before 5 a.m. Monday, but by the time police arrived at the residence on Baileys Corner Road, the trio was already gone. The caller said the intruders “forcibly entered” through a window and stole car keys, but didn’t get away with the vehicle.

Home surveillance footage was shared with police, which did not release it to the public.

The homeowner told police the group then went on Allaire Road in a dark vehicle towards State Highway 34. Using that tip, patrol units tracked down a blue Nissan Altima with tinted windows on Allaire Road.

Allaire Road Wall Township Google Maps loading...

“As the vehicle entered the traffic circle at Highway 34 and continued north on the Garden State Parkway, patrol officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop and fled northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was ultimately ended,” the department said.

Wall Township home burglary trio travel Google Maps loading...

Anyone with information on the unidentified home burglars is asked to call Wall Township Police at 732-449-4500.

