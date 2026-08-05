Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

(Canva/Google Maps) (Canva/Google Maps)

⚠️ New Jersey's statewide voter registration system went offline Monday.

➡️ County election officials can't access or update voter records while the system is unavailable.

❓State officials have not explained why the database was taken offline.

New Jersey has shut down its Statewide Voter Registration System with no explanation.

The SVRS was taken down temporarily on Monday. It's expected that the database, which includes all New Jersey voter records, will be back online tomorrow.

County election officials received the notice in a brief email sent minutes before midnight Sunday evening. They cannot access or update voter information while the system is down. New Jersey 101.5 has obtained a copy of the email from KNOWiNK, which handles voter registration information.

"Please be advised that the NJ SVRS Production environment will be inaccessible through Tuesday," KNOWiNK said.

"Please keep this in mind for scheduling purposes. You will be notified when the system becomes available. If there are changes to the timeline, a new update will be distributed.”

However, there's no explanation from the state. The Motor Vehicle Commission and the New Jersey Department of State did not respond to requests for comment.

It's unclear if the SVRS shutdown is related to issues of noncitizens on the voter rolls. Last month, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced that 6,600 noncitizens had registered to vote through a "serious system error" between June 2023 and June 2024. While applying for identification at the MVC, the individuals indicated they were noncitizens.

Keasbey Fire District No. 4 fire truck (Keasbey Fire District No. 4) Keasbey Fire District No. 4 fire truck

🔥Woodbridge officials voted to move ahead with closing Keasbey Fire District No. 4

🔥Township leaders cite concerns presented by a state inspection

🔥A final vote on dissolving the district is scheduled for Aug. 12.

WOODBRIDGE — A proposal to shut down one of New Jersey's oldest volunteer fire districts has sparked a political fight over whether the move is really about public safety and taxes — or the future of valuable redevelopment land.

Township officials say dissolving Keasbey Fire District 4 would improve emergency response, preserve firefighter jobs and save the average homeowner about $1,000 a year in property taxes. But opponents, including the district's fire chief and nearly 1,300 petition signers, argue the closure could pave the way for a warehouse project that has long eyed the property.

Keasbey Fire District 4 has protected the Keasbey section of Woodbridge since 1909.

According to Mayor John McCormac, a recent audit by the state Department of Community Affairs found the district faces many of the same challenges confronting volunteer fire companies across New Jersey: declining membership, long-term staffing concerns, rising personnel costs and fewer emergency calls.

The proposal has drawn fierce opposition from Fire Chief John Manna and local residents.

An online petition opposing the closure has collected nearly 1,300 signatures. Supporters question why Keasbey was singled out for a state review and what happened to earlier plans to build a new firehouse.

Former Keasbey Fire Commissioner Dwayne P. Jensen told TAPinto Woodbridge he believes the district's fate was effectively decided years ago, after developer Stalwart Equities purchased roughly a dozen nearby homes that have since been demolished.

Screenshot/Tom Jurkowski, Vintage New Jersey, via X Screenshot/Tom Jurkowski, Vintage New Jersey, via X

A family says what should have been a fun 5-year-old's birthday celebration at Joey Tomato's on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk turned into an ugly confrontation over... a birthday cake. According to the family, they called ahead and were told it was okay to bring their own cake after purchasing food. But when they asked for a knife to cut it, an employee erupted, yelling that they couldn't just bring a cake into the restaurant. Video of the exchange quickly went viral, with the employee telling the family they were "embarrassing yourself" as stunned customers looked on.

The now-viral video has sparked a fierce debate online. Many commenters blasted the restaurant, saying customer service has taken a back seat to confrontation and questioning why anyone would ruin a child's birthday over a cake. Others argued there's likely more to the story than what's shown in the video, noting that restaurants often have policies about outside food and birthday parties.

Whatever the full story turns out to be, one thing is certain: this wasn't the kind of publicity anyone was hoping for in the middle of the busy summer season at the Jersey Shore.

A Mercer County wildlife rescue is caring for about 160 turtles that were illegally dumped near a river in Cranford (Wildlife Center Friends via Facebook) A Mercer County wildlife rescue is caring for about 160 turtles that were illegally dumped near a river in Cranford (Wildlife Center Friends via Facebook)

🐢 More than 160 turtles dumped in a Cranford river are now safe thanks to a massive rescue effort led by the Mercer County Wildlife Center.

❤️ Volunteers, first responders and donors rushed to help after the turtles were found struggling to survive in the water.

💚 The wildlife center is still seeking donations for food, UV lighting and supplies as the investigation into who dumped the turtles continues.

CRANFORD — A Mercer County wildlife animal rescue is overwhelmed with gratitude after so many people stepped up to help and care for more than 160 turtles that were illegally dumped in a river in Cranford last week.

Fire officials said the box turtles, some native to New Jersey, and some that aren’t were found along the river on July 29. Someone had dumped them. The turtles are not aquatic and were forced to swim for their lives.

They rounded up as many as they could and urged residents that if they saw one of these turtles on their property to call authorities immediately.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, Mercer County Wildlife Center in Titusville, Hopewell Township, wrote on Facebook that it is currently caring for 167 turtles, in addition to the hundreds of wild animals already in their care, placing extraordinary demand on their rehabilitation team and resources.

Dead Man's Party at Six Flag's Great Adventure (Six Flags logo: Google Maps) Dead Man's Party at Six Flag's Great Adventure (Six Flags logo: Google Maps)

⚡ Six Flags Great Adventure is hiring seasonal workers for its 2026 fall events

➡️ Open positions pay $16 to $30 an hour

🎢 The park is recruiting for 3 signature fall events

JACKSON — New Jersey's biggest amusement park needs a few good workers.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township is currently hiring for its 2026 fall season.

From ride operators to admissions, the park is looking to fill several positions for its signature autumn events — Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest. The three signature events kick off in mid-September and run through Nov. 1.

"Fall is one of the most exciting times of year at Six Flags Great Adventure, and it takes an incredible team to bring our signature seasonal events to life," said Ryan Eldredge, director of sales and marketing for Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags has several positions available across multiple departments.

Some of the positions, such as scare actors for the park's popular Fright Fest event, require an audition.

Pay for the jobs listed on the company's online employment page ranges from $16 to $30 per hour depending on the position.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.

The jobs also come with some pretty cool perks. Click the link above to see what else is included.

8 major projects being filmed in New Jersey These films and TV shows are shooting in New Jersey, just wrapped, or are about to start rolling. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid July, the total was above 10,800. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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