Pennsylvania has a long history of producing talent, and not just in sports or movies.

The music scene here runs deep.

This state has been the starting point for some seriously successful artists, from small-town open mic nights to sold-out stadium shows.

We all have at least one artist that we're totally obsessed with who grew up in Pennsylvania, and you may not even realize it!

What’s cool about Pennsylvania is how diverse its musical roots are.

You’ve got influences from big cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but also singers who have made a name for themselves in more suburban areas, too.

No matter the genre, pop, rap, rock, country, or R&B, some of the biggest names in music have ties to Pennsylvania.

Some of these artists were born and raised in PA, while others got their start here before heading off to bigger stages.

A few of them have represented their hometowns proudly in interviews, lyrics, and even on tour.

Musicians Born in Pennsylvania

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour – London, UK Getty Images loading...

Also, while they’ve gone on to win major awards, headline festivals, or rack up billions of streams, their Pennsylvania roots are still part of their story.

Whether you’re into chart-toppers or more low-key singers, you’ll probably be surprised by just how many famous musicians have Pennsylvania connections.

Some names might feel obvious, but others may have you saying, “Wait, they’re from here too?”

So if you’re curious about the music stars who got their start right here in the Keystone State, we made the full list below.

These 13 musicians have made waves across the world, but it all started in Pennsylvania.

13 Musicians You Probably Didn’t Know Are from Pennsylvania From global superstars to rock legends and hip-hop icons, Pennsylvania has produced some serious musical talent. Gallery Credit: Gianna