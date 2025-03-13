Just announced!

With the weather warming up, I don't know about you, but I'm ready to have some outdoor fun and Mercer County Park is just the place to do it.

Mercer County 2025 Summer Concert Series lineup announced

The Mercer County Park Commission has released the lineup for the Mercer County 2025 Summer Concert Series and it looks great (and affordable).

There will be 7 weeks of performances by some seriously fabulous acts.

Concerts are Friday nights at 6:30pm

The fun will happen every Friday evening at 6:30pm (gates will open at 5:30pm), starting July 11 at the Mercer County Festival Grounds (in Mercer County Park in West Windsor).

All shows are $5, or for a limited time (until July 19) you can buy a Season Pass for $25.

Season Passes are available for a limited time

The Season Pass will give you access to all 7 concerts, preferred parking, fast pass entry, and other perks throughout the concert series.

That's a great deal.

Canva Canva loading...

Here's the lineup:

Here's the lineup of some of the best tribute bands around (get ready to sing and dance):

July 11 - Formerly of Chicago - The Players

July 18 - Yellow Brick Road & All About Joel (co-headlining)

July 25 - Best of the Eagles

August 1 - Yacht Rock Gold Experience with special guest, Elliott Lurie, the one who sings, "Brandy, You're a Fine Girl."

August 8 - Big Hix - Tennessee Whisky (Chris Stapleton tribute)

August 15 - The Taylor Swift Experience - Fearless

August 22 - Men of Soul - Earth Wind & Fire Tribute

I told you it's a great lineup. I can't wait to catch a few shows.

Canva Canva loading...

Tickets are on sale now

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Parking is free.

READ MORE: Adorable NJ Town Named Most Charming in America

Tell your friends and save the dates.

Summer is coming, hang on.

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz