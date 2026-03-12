How exciting. A Mercer County, New Jersey, man will be competing on the most popular TV trivia game show on Friday night (March 13), according to social media.

Lawrence Township, NJ resident to compete on Jeopardy! March 13

Lawrence Township is wishing one of its residents luck as he takes on the competition on tomorrow night's episode of Jeopardy! His name is Jamie Ding. Do you know him? He's described on the Jeopardy! wesbite as a "bureaucrat and law student."

The Facebook post reads, "Lawrence Township is cheering on resident Jamie Ding, who will appear on Jeopardy! this Friday, March 13. We're wishing Jamie the very best of luck and know the community will be rooting for him. Tune in and follow along here. Go Jamie - make Lawrence proud." I'm sure many locals will be tuning in to see how he does.

These episodes are usually taped months in advance. That's a pretty tough secret to keep from family and friends.

Lawrence Township's Margaret Chipowsky also competed on Jeopardy!

Ding is not the only Lawrence Township resident to appear on Jeopardy! A few years ago, Margaret Chipowsky competed on the show, came from behind, and won $18,000 in her first victory. Chipowsky is a lawyer who graduated from Hopewell Valley Central School and moved to Lawrence.

Pennington's Catherine Zhang competed during Jeopardy's National College Championship

Catherine Zhang from Pennington was also on the show in 2022 and is also a graduate of Hopewell Valley Central High School. Her episode of the game show was a part of the National College Championship. Zhang went to Cornell University.

You can watch Jeopardy! on WPVI-TV (channel 6) in the Philadelphia/NJ area.

