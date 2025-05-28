Yippee. It's that time of year once again.

If you're anything like me, you've been anxiously awaiting the announcement for the Summer Happy Hours at The Boathouse in Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

Well, it happened. Text your friends and make plans.

The Boathouse posted on Facebook the dates of this summer's Happy Hours.

The first Summer Happy Hour at The Boathouse in Mercer County Park is June 5

The first one is soon...June 5.

The post read, "Join us at The Boathouse on June 5th from 5 to 8:30 pm for great music, food, drinks, and a lakefront view."

It's always a good time and if the weather cooperates you can catch a beautiful sunset over Mercer Lake.

There will be live music

There's going to be live music by the band, 80's Undercover (by far one of the best generations of music, in my opinion), so get ready to sing and dance.

I know what you're thinking. Will there be any more Happy Hours at The Boathouse this summer?

The answer is YES.

Soon after this post, other dates were added. I saw them on The Boathouse's Facebook story.

The dates for the rest of the Happy Hour season were also announced

Luckily, there's a bunch of dates...June 12, 19, 26; July 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7, 14; and September 4.

Happy Hours at The Boathouse are extremely popular, so make sure to go early to grab a spot.

No outside food and drinks allowed

Remember, no outside food or drinks are allowed. You will be able to buy it there.

By the way, The Boathouse is now The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering.

I'm not sure if it will be the same but since the beginning of these Happy Hours a few years ago, you need cash to buy food and drinks, just to warn you.

Have fun. These Happy Hours are so much fun.

