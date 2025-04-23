No Real ID in NJ Yet? You Can Get One Fast Starting Thursday, April 24
New Jersey has a new way for you to get your hands on a REAL ID fast if you haven't yet but, this isn't for everyone, according to The Patch
NJ has a new REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has announced a new program aimed at helping those get a REAL ID quickly if travel is needed due to a "life-or-death emergency" with an immediate family member (death, dying under hospice care, or has a life-threatening sickness or injury)
An immediate family member is defined as a parent/legal guardian, child, spouse, sibling, or grandparent.
Please be aware in this case, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives are not considered immediate family.
READ MORE: What Happens If You Don't Get a REAL ID By The Deadline?
The new program is called the REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program.
If you need to fly for a family emergency over the next 2 weeks you can apply
If you need to take a domestic flight in the next 14 days because of a family emergency and don't have a REAL ID yet, you can make an appointment starting tomorrow (April 24) to speed up the process.
You'll have to prove you have an emergency that you need to attend to.
Here's what you'll need to get an appointment, according to NJMVC:
- Death certificate
- Statement from Mortuary
- Letter from the hospital (needs to be on hospital letterhead, signed by a doctor, explaining the life-threatening situation
If any of the pieces of proof I listed above aren't in English it has to be translated by a professional translator.
You'll need all necessary documents for REAL ID
You'll still need all the documents necessary to obtain a REAL ID, proof of travel plans, and you'll also be charged a $80 fee for the rush service.
The May 7 deadline to get your REAL ID is quickly approaching so don't delay to get yours.
For more information on the new REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program, click here.
