It’s that time of year again when you have to run around your house, adjusting all the clocks!

Daylight saving time is coming up in November, but could this be the last time we go through the routine?

If you’re anything like me, it’s hard to remember whether you’re supposed to set the clocks back or forward at different times of the year.

When rumors started swirling about the possibility of daylight saving time becoming a thing of the past, I have to admit, I felt a bit relieved.

It’s always great when we set the clocks back and get that “extra hour,” and by the time spring rolls around and we move them forward, at least the warmer weather makes up for it.

For a while now, there’s been talk about doing away with daylight saving time across New Jersey and the entire U.S.

Tthe big question is, will this actually happen?

According to sleepfoundation.org, “Federal law prohibits states from switching to permanent daylight saving time. Changes to federal law, including the Sunshine Protection Act, have yet to come up for a vote in 2023. Dozens of U.S. states are considering legislation to eliminate clock change.”

As of now, there hasn’t been any official decision on ending daylight saving in New Jersey or the rest of the U.S. for 2025, but the conversation is definitely ongoing.

Would there be any real benefits to getting rid of it?

For now, daylight saving time is still in effect, so be prepared to set your clocks back on November 3rd at 2 a.m.

