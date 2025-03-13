“STAY HOME” — The Most Terrifying Stories From Pa. & NJ This Week in March 2020, Five Years Later

We have hit a milestone. It's officially been five years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives as we know them (forever).

We're taking a look back at some of the most jarring and shocking headlines from this week in 2020 across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

Governor Wolf Orders Mass Closings in Bucks County - Saturday, March 14, 2020

Pennsylvania initially implemented localized restrictions in mid-March 2020, but a broader, statewide approach quickly followed.

On Saturday, March 14, Governor Tom Wolf urged all non-essential retail businesses in Bucks County to close—a directive that expanded statewide within 48 hours.

Pennsylvania Schools Closed Statewide - Monday, March 16, 2020

On Friday, March 13, 2020, Governor Tom Wolf announced that all Pennsylvania schools would close for 10 days starting Monday, March 16, sending parents scrambling over the weekend to plan for childcare.

Tom Wolf Press Conference The Office of Governor Tom Wolf loading...

The closure applied statewide, including Philadelphia. However, what was initially a temporary measure soon extended, with schools ultimately remaining closed for the rest of the academic year.

CURFEWS! All New Jersey Bars, Restaurants, Etc. To Close Nightly — Monday, March 16, 2020

Life really started to come to a standstill on Monday, March 16 in the Garden State.

New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy ordered all New Jersey bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and casinos to close nightly at 8 p.m. starting that day.

He also enacted a "statewide curfew," which strongly discouraged all nonessential travel between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Though, contrary to rumors there were no arrested for nonessential overnight travel.

Roads across New Jersey started to become desolate 24/7, though, at this time.

All Philadelphia & Pennsylvania Bars & Restaurants Ordered to Close — Monday, March 16, 2020

The City of Philadelphia ordered all restaurants to stop dine-in services on Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m.

They were only able to stay open for delivery at that time.

Cities And Towns Across U.S. Close Schools To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus Getty Images loading...

Additionally, all bars were also forced to close, by order of Philadelphia's then mayor, Jim Kenny.

Later that afternoon, it wasn't just Philadelphia that would be closing restaurants. Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf signed a measure on that day closing all bars and restaurants in the State of Pennsylvania.

In fact, Governor Wolf's measure closed all non-essential stores throughout the state.

All New Jersey Schools Close for COVID-19 - Wednesday, March 18, 2020

All schools across New Jersey were forced to close starting no later than Wednesday, March 18. Though, at that point: most schools across NJ had already closed.

The announcement came in a series of big closures and updates from Governor Phil Murphy on Monday, March 16, 2020.

But March 18th was the date so they had time to prepare for remote learning.

The order was signed by New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, two days before.

Even more, as we know, the school closures, which were originally slated for two weeks, would last the rest of the school year statewide.

"Stay Home!" New Jersey Governor Orders All Non-Essential Businesses to Close Indefinitely - Saturday, March 21, 2020

By Saturday night (March 21), things had advanced in the State of New Jersey even worse. At that time, the state said they had 1,327 cases, and officials said they were working to "flatten the curve."

All non-essential retail businesses were ordered to close indefinitely, effective 9:00 p.m. (Saturday, March 21).

This was probably the moment that many brides felt the final punch to the gut as well because all gatherings (including weddings and private parties) were canceled by the governor.

And, honestly, at that point most of us were already locked up alone in our homes.

Philadelphia Orders All Residents to Stay Home - Monday, March 23, 2020

The City of Philadelphia ordered ALL residents to stay home on Monday, March 23, 2023.

Though most businesses were already closed in the city, this was the final move that would change the lives of Philadelphians for weeks and months.

Businesses providing essential services were allowed to remain open.

Philadelphians weren't even allowed to place a takeout order INSIDE a restaurant, Mayor Jim Kenney said at the time, which sort of outraged some Philadelphians.

Unfortunately, these measures would only get worse (not better) in the weeks that followed as we all know.