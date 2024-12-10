So I bet you're curious as to what a random meme of a farm animal has to do with fake news in New Jersey. That is a fantastic question.

But before I answer that, let me ask you this. How do you consume your news? Is it through a legitimate news source? Or, do you head to the comment section of a particular thread just to see what others are saying?

Or, are you like a handful of my relatives and gather all your news through memes created by other people? I'm certain there are more out there who strictly look at a graphic someone else puts together and sum up everything happening in the world simply based on that random image.

Here's another meme. As crazy as it sounds, some people would believe in a story phrased around this one, seemingly innocent picture.

Fake NJ news on a Meme of a cat Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Long story short, that meme above is literally how some in New Jersey consume all the information they need to know. What's more? You probably know someone who does gather their news in this fashion.

And you know what? It's irritating as anything to try and have a logical conversation with someone who's that clueless about what's going on in the news. As I mentioned earlier, I have family members who literally go online, look at and share memes, and 100% believe everything those memes say.

They don't follow up on actual news articles, nor will they listen to reason when you try and have a conversation with them. Whatever the meme says, that's what it is, period.

And the most frustrating topic for this? Politics. Here's yet another made-up breaking news meme of both our political parties at the New Jersey Statehouse (you can decide which animal is which party).

Fake NJ news on a Meme of farm animals Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Yes, these memes can be humorous, I'll admit, but some of you take them way too literally. Simply take it for what they're meant to be and have fun with them.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.