When a restaurant is like an old friend

Prior to the world locking down over the covid panic fueled by misinformation and dangerous political agendas, we had a bit of a different lifestyle. I wasn't on the road doing four or five events every day and we actually had some downtime to enjoy a casual meal with friends.

One of our go-to restaurants was Mediterra in Princeton. The Momo brothers own this classy, friendly and delicious establishment and have been running successfully for many years. Actually, it was the last meal we had out with friends on the Saturday night before Murphy abused his power and shut down the private economy.

At the time, we purposefully went to the restaurant to support our friend Anthony Momo and let him and the staff know we were not going to panic over COVID and were confident to be out and about among friends.

It's always been in the back of my mind that we haven't had the time to get back but that changed this weekend. A rare moment of an eventless Friday night opened up the opportunity to grab a table at the restaurant and reconnect with the staff and the excellent culinary experience.

It was great to see Martino and Ebler who have been loyal members of the staff since we started going to the restaurant. That speaks volumes of how well the management treats the employees. It's great to see.

Our server Fabiana, bartender Byron and Chef Emily all exceeded expectations and reminded us of how valuable this restaurant is to the community. We'll be back sooner rather than later.

I wish I had taken pics of the food. The prosciutto, arancini and octopus appetizers were off the hook. My bone-in pork osso buco...well, let's just say it was one of the best I've had.

I did snap a pic of the cleaned bone, because, well, clean plate club!

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_2080 loading...

Make your reservations HERE.

8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈