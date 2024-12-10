NJ mall stand will wrap all your gifts, for a donation of your choice
PARAMUS — You can both avoid the hassle of wrapping all your holiday gifts and help victims of domestic violence, with just one quick trip to the mall.
A gift-wrapping station is up and running at Paramus Park Mall, courtesy of the Center for Hope & Safety, a nonprofit based in Bergen County.
Even last-minute shoppers can benefit — shelter volunteers will be manning the station through Dec. 24.
The cost is just a donation of your choice. All proceeds will benefit the shelter's clients, programs, and services. Center for Hope & Safety offers safe housing, escape planning, financial workshops, career assistance, free legal services, and more to domestic violence survivors and their families.
The gift-wrapping stand is set up outside of the Swarovski store on level 1 of the mall, near the east entrance by Macy's.
Most days, the station is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Thursdays). On Christmas Eve, volunteers are wrapping gifts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gifts do not have to be purchased at the mall in order to be eligible for wrapping.
