Well, that didn't last long.

Sigh.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap, a casual bar/restaurant in Campus Town at the College of New Jersey, has closed its doors for good.

It wasn't even in business for a year.

When I Googled it to find out the hours, it said "Permanently Closed."

It seems like nothing does well in that spot.

This time, the restaurant had a unique, signature Blueberry Sauce that they hoped would be a draw.

The sauce was splashed on many menu items including its slider burgers.

Plus, you could get a blueberry milkshake and even blueberry cocktails.

It was described on its website as a place where "Fork Meets Fun! Serving up the best in every pour and bite. Always fresh ingredients from classic comfort foods to Jersey Fresh specialties."

Before Blueberry Kitchen & Tap, Landmark Bar & Grill was in that space and after that Arooga's.

I've been to all three restaurants and thought they were all great, but whenever my husband and I were there, it was never crowded.

I truly believe the general public doesn't think they can go and enjoy everything Campus Town has to offer.

I think most people think it's for the College of New Jersey only. Well, that's not true.

There are so many great restaurants, shops, and services close by, all open to the public.

Insomnia Cookies is one of my favorite stops...it always smells heavenly. Oh, and they deliver locally too...perfect for a cold night when you don't want to go out, but are craving some amazing cookies.

There's also a Panera Bread, Jersey Mike's Subs, IndiGrill, Mexican Mariachi Grill, Yummy Asian Cuisine (which my friends say has the best sushi around), Redberry Frozen Yogurt, and more.

Barnes & Noble is also there, along with an urgent care, yoga studio, and more.

Don't sleep on Campus Town. Go, shop, eat, enjoy. It has a cute, walkable Main Street-like feel.

I'm hoping another restaurant moves in soon and stays.

I'll let you know if I hear any news.

