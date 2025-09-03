For so many kids, going to a baseball game and catching a foul ball is a dream come true.

Bringing a glove to the stadium, waiting for that perfect moment, and snagging a ball from the stands is something young fans get excited about. These days, it’s considered one of the best parts of the game — but did you know there was a time when it could actually get you arrested?

Back in the 1920s, it was against the law to take home a foul or home run ball that landed in the stands. And this rule didn’t change until one unforgettable moment involving a young Phillies fan.

According to This Day in Baseball, in July of 1922, an 11-year-old boy caught a foul ball during a Phillies game at Baker Bowl in Philadelphia. When he tried to take the ball home, stadium security stopped him — and unbelievably, he was arrested right there on the spot.

The boy spent an entire night in jail, which is wild to imagine for an 11-year-old.

The next morning, a judge stepped in and ordered his release, saying the boy was simply “following his most natural instincts.”

This moment ended up changing baseball history. After that incident, the Phillies became the very first Major League Baseball team to create an official policy allowing fans to keep foul balls.

Over 100 years later, this story is still making the rounds online — and it’s safe to say we have the Phillies to thank for starting one of baseball’s most beloved traditions!

