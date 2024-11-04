NJ misses list of the best states for finding a job

Struggling to find the right job? Maybe you're just in the wrong state.

New Jersey doesn't perform all that great in a new analysis from WalletHub, which ranks the best and worst states to find a job.

Plenty of northeastern states appear toward the top of the list; New Jersey isn't one of them.

“Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. "The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits. In addition, the top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents.”

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 34 key indicators, such as job opportunities, unemployment rate, median annual income, and taxes on income.

The top states for finding a job, according to WalletHub, are:

10. Maryland

9. South Dakota

8. Rhode Island

7. Maine

6. Viriginia

5. North Dakota

4. Massachusetts

3. Minnesota

2. Vermont

1. New Hampshire

The Garden State sits at No. 24 among the states. Pennsylvania is No. 29 and New York is No. 41.

In the report, New Jersey ranks 42nd among the states in the "job market" category — which carries the most weight — but second overall in the "economic environment" category.

Specifically, New Jersey ranks well when it comes to the median annual income of workers, but the state ranks toward the bottom for job opportunities and time spent commuting.

