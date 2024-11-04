In NJ and the nation, local matters this Election Day

I love Election Day.

Every year I enjoy the buildup, the tension, the energy, the anticipation and the people who try to predict the outcome.

Most polls seem inaccurate at best, especially with the hidden Trump vote often not tabulated. But regardless of the sloppiness of so many polls, there are many elections across the nation that will never have a poll conducted other than the one that counts on Election Day.

These are the races for council, board of ed, mayor, commissioner and sheriff.

Jodi and I had the privilege and honor of joining dozens of candidates over the past few weeks to dive into the neighborhoods and knock on doors asking citizens to give their vote to qualified, strong local leaders. Howell, Wyckoff, Mendham, Roxbury and Colt's Neck were among the many are involved in serious contests this year.

Here's a look at some of the videos from the walking: