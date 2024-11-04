🍕 NJ restaurants offer many kinds of cuisine making it hard to choose

One of the greatest things about New Jersey is the different cuisines the state offers from Italian to Mexican, from Japanese to Brazilian steakhouses. The Garden State has it all.

But, if you’re looking for restaurants with the best overall cuisine in New Jersey, OpenTable is here to help. The online restaurant reservation service analyzed nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months and sorted the results by location and category to pinpoint the top 10 New Jersey restaurants with the overall best food.

OpenTable’s Top 10 Best NJ Restaurants

Dolce Bene (Google Street View) Dolce Bene (Google Street View) loading...

1938 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville

Nestled in the heart of Martinsville is Dolce Bene, where the owner and executive chef, Benny, brings a unique twist to traditional Italian cuisine, blending classic recipes with modern culinary masterpieces. Benny uses fresh, local ingredients in every dish from handmade pasta to seafood dishes. It’s the perfect place for a family dinner or a romantic evening.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “Consistently excellent entrees every time we dine here. Great food served on white table cloths with friendly service gives Dolce Bene an excellent fine dining, relaxing atmosphere. We each had a different veal entree from the menu and both were excellent. Would highly recommend.”

LeeAnnWhite Source- Getty Stock / ThinkStock LeeAnnWhite

Source- Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

206 Main St, Fort Lee

Sushi Kai offers a multi-course tasting menu that is created by the chefs. It is an intimate, elegant experience with only 12 seats at its sushi bar for each dinner seating.

Reservations are highly recommended at this BYOB since the seating is very limited.

At about $155 per person, the multi-course tasting menu consists of seasonal appetizers, sashimi, nigiri, hand roll, soup, and dessert.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “Every part of the omakase was excellent! The presentations were beautiful. Highly recommend.”

Giorgio's Ristorante (South Orange) Giorgio's Ristorante (South Orange) loading...

52 Vose Ave, South Orange

Making it into OpenTable’s top 10 New Jersey restaurants with the best food overall is Giorgio’s.

This family-owned and operated restaurant has been a South Orange staple since 1989. Specializing in fine Italian cuisine and catering, they have a wide range of signature soups, salads and main courses.

Giorgio's of South Orange has always been one of the landmarks in the area. Specializing in fine Italian cuisine and catering, we have a wide range of signature soups, salads, and of course, our special, main-course, all-time favorite items. Guests rave about the delicious food, generous portions, and the benefit of being BYOB.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “We have been coming to this restaurant for the last 10+ years. Probably once every two months, they never disappoint . From the service, food, ambiance. Chef Giorgio, Anthony and all the staff are really a local gem. An amazing place.”

da Benito (da Benito website gallery) da Benito (da Benito website gallery) loading...

200 Walton Ave, Union

Exquisite cuisine complemented with its extensive award-winning wine list featuring the very best from Italy, France, and California, makes for a unique and memorable dining experience at this top New Jersey restaurant, OpenTable wrote.

Attention to detail defines “fine dining” at Ristorante da Benito. The menu is as rich in flavor as its diverse locally grown vegetables, homemade pasta, aged steaks that rival the best steakhouses, and fresh wild-caught seafood.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “Outstanding service. Everyone very knowledgeable and provides help to every table. Food is always great.”

Bivio Pizza Napoletana (Google Street View/Canva) Bivio Pizza Napoletana (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

107 Pine St, Montclair

Authentic Neapolitan pizza is what you’ll get at Bivio’s.

“Napoli..our love of the city, its cuisine, and in particular, its pizza is where our story began. We heard time and time again, “it’s all about the dough. True to Neapolitan tradition, and the passion of the pizzaioli, we construct our pizza using “00” flour from Naples, San Marzano DOP tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, fior di latte or bufala mozzarella, and sea salt. Our dough is gently mixed using a 28-year-old “lieveto madre” (natural yeast culture), then with intense heat is baked in our wood burning il forno. At Bivio all of our dishes are made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients,” the restaurant wrote.

One of OpenTable’s top review reads – “It was authentic and amazing! The best neopolitan pizza I have ever had!"

Lemon Mediterranean (Google Street View/Canva) Lemon Mediterranean (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

3475 US-9, Freehold

The menu at Lemon Mediterranean with Chef Ash brings together Italian, Spanish, French, Moroccan, and Greek cuisines. With such a diverse menu, this restaurant made OpenTable’s top 10 best overall food list in New Jersey.

The goal at Lemon Mediterranean is to ensure that presentation, cuisine, and service foster an equally accessible atmosphere to please all palates.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “As always the food was fantastic. We brought some friends for their first visit & everyone loved their food. The staff is always attentive & very pleasant. And Chef Ash cares enough to check on every table & make sure his guests are happy. Dinner at Lemon is always a great experience.”

Cafe Loren (Facebook) Cafe Loren (Facebook) loading...

2288 Dune Drive, Avalon

This seasonal restaurant is closed for the winter but will reopen in the spring for Mother’s Day weekend. Still, it made OpenTable’s list of the top 10 restaurants in New Jersey with some of the best food.

Opened in 1978, this fine dining restaurant has a casual seashore elegance and charm. For four decades, the menu has kept pace with American culinary trends. Its heavy French influence has given way to American cuisine, and a happy hybrid of styles from around the world. Therefore, their menu is best described as “American Coastal Cuisine.” It’s also a BYOB.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “Cafe Loren is outstanding. If you are seeking gourmet meals at affordable prices, this is your place. The ambiance is great and the service is exceptional. It is BYOB but conveniently located close to a liquor store to grab wine to accompany your meal. Plan ahead though - reservations are a MUST!!”

The Stone Terrace (Facebook) The Stone Terrace (Facebook) loading...

2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Township

This restaurant at The Stone Terrace is the current home of the original John Henry’s from the historic Chambersburg section of Trenton. Specializing in seafood (raw bar and daily fish specials), Italian classics, and prime chops, The Stone Terrace provides guests with top-notch culinary dishes, OpenTable wrote.

The Stone Terrace is built on the idea of family. “We strive to make all of our guests feel as if they are being welcomed into our home,” the restaurant wrote on its website.

The venue also features multiple ballrooms for hosting weddings and special events.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “Everything is always good and delicious. The best espresso martinis. Zero complaints and the staff is excellent.”

Song E Napule (Google Street View/Canva) Song E Napule (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

106 Park Ave, Rutherford

“When you eat pizza, anything is possible,” is the restaurant’s motto.

From traditional brick oven pizzas to homemade gnocchi to hearty pastas, every dish is made with care for our customers to savor, OpenTable wrote.

There are more than 25 pizza creations on the menu. Settle in to the sights, scents, and sounds of Song E Napule’s kitchen while enjoying one their many Italian cuisines.

It is no longer a BYOB. As of May 15, 2023, the restaurant has a full liquor license.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “The food was so fresh and so delicious. Such great dining experience. We will be going back for sure! The pizzas are authentic and the ingredients are so so fresh. The gnocchi appetizer was a different twist on traditional gnocchi as it was a deep fried butternut squash gnocchi with a Gorgonzola cheese sauce. And the Cocolete for dessert was the best I’ve ever had! Just super!”

136220835 Iuliia Azarova loading...

101 NJ-73, Marlton

Family owned since 1978, this restaurant has been serving the South Jersey area with some of the best Asian cuisine, OpenTable wrote.

The chef and owner, Sam Li, hand selects the fish daily to ensure the highest quality of sushi. Osushi also provides combination dishes of sushi, special rolls, and Japanese entrees that promote a healthy body and mind, and contribute to overall human growth and development through serving quality-focused food.

“Enjoy the great atmosphere, friendly service, and affordable prices. Take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey,” Osushi said.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads – “We’ve been coming here for 10+ years, and it gets better all the time. The best sushi in the area, hands down.”

If one of these 10 places is not your go-to place for a Friday night meal with friends, or a significant other, you might want to check out one or more of these suggestions from OpenTable.

