Upstate New York Stunned By Nude Biker’s Arrest

A Hudson Valley man shocked locals after his alleged naked bike ride on a popular trail.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly riding his bike in the Hudson Valley nude

Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Public Lewdness On Bike Path

Acting Putnam County Sheriff Brian Hess announced the arrest a 27-year-old man from Southeast, New York.

Police investigated following a report of a man riding his bicycle naked on the Putnam County Trailway in the Town of Carmel.

Late Monday evening, members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office were conducting nighttime patrols of the Putnam County Trailway and Bike Path.

Around 11 p.m., they found the 27-year-old man behind the Putnam Plaza along the bike path fully nude, police say.

The Southeast resident was taken into custody without further incident and charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor and trespass, a violation.

In accordance with New York State law, he was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Carmel Court at a later date.

