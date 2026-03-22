The ‘Bottomless’ Secret: Why New York’s Favorite Burger May Vanish
A burger chain beloved by New Yorkers is going to close several more locations.
Red Robin closed over 20 locations in 2025 and eight in 2024. More closures are coming in this.
Red Robin To Close More Locations
Red Robin, known for its bottomless fries and "the best kids menu," announced last year it was looking into "alternatives for approximately 70 underperforming restaurant locations, including closure upon expiration of the current lease term."
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Soon, over 20 locations nationwide closed down.
Now, Tasting Table reports Red Robin has nearly 30 more locations to close. According to the report, 27 more locations will close in 2026 or the upcoming years.
Closing dates have yet to be announced. The company is trying to "streamline" operations by letting leases expire at dozens of sites.
14 Red Robin In New York State
As of March 2026, there are 14 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews locations in New York State.
From Rochester to Poughkeepsie, Red Robin’s 14 New York locations are under the microscope.
You can find Red Robin in:
Amherst
Camillus
Clifton Park
Fayetteville
Greece
Horseheads
Latham
Orchard Park
Poughkeepsie
Rochester
Saratoga Springs
Vestal
Watertown
Webster
With dozens of locations set to shutter nationwide, Hudson Valley families are wondering if the South Hills Mall staple is safe.
As of this writing, it's unclear what locations Red Robin plans to close down this year.
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