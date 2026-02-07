Chilling Reason Why Missing Elderly New Yorker Found In Cornfield
This could have ended in tragedy. A 70-year-old woman from Upstate New York vanished during her morning walk in freezing temperatures.
The New York State DEC found a missing elderly woman who was found confused and freezingin a cornfield.
DEC Wilderness Search In Town of New Lisbon, Otsego County
The missing woman's husband called around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to report his wife missing from their home in Otsego County. Forest Ranger Laymon responded to the call and began searching for the missing 70-year-old.
Deputies from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office were also searching for the missing woman.
Deputies followed her tracks to Butternut Creek while Ranger Laymon went to County Route 12, where the road crosses the creek.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Found Freezing, Confused After Getting Lost For Nearly 12 Hours
Around 7:40 p.m., first responders found the woman standing in a cornfield. She was sent to be "hypothermic" when she was found.
Ranger Laymon wrapped her in a blanket and walked her to the road, where Otsego County Emergency Medical Services was waiting.
She later said she left her home around 9 a.m. for a walk. At some point during her walk, she got "confused" as to where she was and couldn't make her way back home.
She was transported to Bassett Hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn't released.
These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York
These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State
6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young