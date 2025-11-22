New TSA Rule Will Leave New Yorkers Stuck Paying More

Officials warn a new identity-verification fee could hit travelers.

New Yorkers without a REAL ID are going to have to open up their wallets if they want to travel. That's according to a new proposal from the TSA

It Could Cost You $18 To Fly Without REAL ID

Deadline For Real ID Requirement For U.S. Air Travel Approaches

The TSA proposed an $18 non-refundable fee for travelers trying to get through airport security without a REAL ID or passport.

Officials say the money will go towards using a new "modernized alternative identity verification program" that uses biometric data to verify identity.

The $18 fee will allow passengers to get past TSA checkpoints for 10 days. After those 10 days, travelers without a REAL ID or passport will need to pay another $18 and get verified again in new biometric kiosks.

TSA

The rule was published in the Federal Register on Thursday. It's unclear when it will become official. Typically, after a rule is published in the Federal Register, there's time for public comment on proposed changes.

REAL ID was made into law back in 2005, after the 9/11 attacks, but only became required this year.

TSA

"This notice serves as a next step in the process in REAL ID compliance, which was signed into law more than 20 years ago and finally implemented as of May 2025. TSA is working with stakeholders and partners to ensure both security and efficiency at our checkpoints. Additional guidance will be announced in the coming days," the TSA stated.

