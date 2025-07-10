🚨 A former employee entered the middle school where he had worked

FAIR LAWN — A former middle school worker returned to the building and masturbated in different areas of the building on Tuesday while children were nearby.

John C. Stewart, who used to work at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School, went to the campus at different times during the day including one time when children were there for a summer activity. However, Stewart did not approach any children while he was at the school, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The prosecutor did not disclose what Stewart's role with the school was or when his employment ended.

9 charges

Superintendent Rui Dionisio described Stewart as a "temporary staff member" who is no longer employed with the district and has no access to district facilities.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remain our highest priority. The district has comprehensive security measures and protocols in place to safeguard the safety of our students and staff, including maintaining a close partnership with law enforcement," Dionisio said.

Stewart is charged with:

1 count of second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact

1count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

2 counts of third-degree burglary

1 count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact,

1 count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact

1 count of fourth-degree lewdness

1 count of fourth-degree trespassing

1 count of disorderly persons lewdness

The sexual assault by sexual contact and aggravated criminal sexual contact charges, among others, relate to the act of masturbation by the defendant.

