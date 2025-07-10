You may have thought that the Fourth of July was the big day to celebrate hot dogs, but you’d be incorrect.

National Hot Dog Day is July 16

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

With National Hot Dog Day coming up, Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach surveyed drivers and truckers across the country to find the best roller hot dogs for a quick bite.

Where can you get the best roller hot dogs in the country?

Before you turn up your nose, I urge you to reconsider how great a roller hot dog can be.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

In a pinch, a convenience store hot dog, dressed in fixins, can be a delight.

Sizzling away under a heat lamp near the checkout, the roller dog is the undisputed king of gas station cuisine - fast, cheap, always ready, and engineered for eating behind the wheel. It might not be gourmet, but it gets the job done.

Oh boy does it.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

These are the best spots in the state to get a roller dog, according to the survey:

7-Eleven - Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey

The boardwalk has lobster rolls and $30 cocktails—but two blocks inland, this 7-Eleven has what you really need: a hot dog that’s been spinning since you lost that last hand of blackjack.

7-eleven in Brick, NJ 7-Eleven in Brick 7/10/23 (Brick police) loading...

You add mustard and crushed chips from a bag, eat it walking, and somehow it works.

Also serving up great hot dogs, is a New Jersey staple…

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Wawa, Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

This South Jersey Wawa might be better known for hoagies, but locals know the roller dogs are quietly excellent.

Joe Votruba Joe Votruba loading...

They’re big, salty, and hit like a truck after a long shift. No judgment here—just you, your snack, and a packet of spicy mustard.

You can find the full list of best roller hot dogs on Gunther’s site.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Check Out The 11 Most Popular Hot Dog Toppings It is grilling season and here are the Top 11 things to throw on top of your hotdog. You can use these separately or together or mix and match. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

40 Hot Dog Eating Contest Photos That Will Make You Want To Down A Whole Plate of Hot Dogs Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Hot Dogs and the Story of Burger King's Hot Dog Flop When one is writing a story about hot dogs, it is appropriate to include many pictures from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council . Did you know there is a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council? I didn't...until today. You know what I said when I found them?

Hot Dog! Gallery Credit: James Rabe

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈