You can find the nation’s best roller hot dogs at these NJ stores
You may have thought that the Fourth of July was the big day to celebrate hot dogs, but you’d be incorrect.
National Hot Dog Day is July 16
With National Hot Dog Day coming up, Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach surveyed drivers and truckers across the country to find the best roller hot dogs for a quick bite.
Where can you get the best roller hot dogs in the country?
Before you turn up your nose, I urge you to reconsider how great a roller hot dog can be.
In a pinch, a convenience store hot dog, dressed in fixins, can be a delight.
Sizzling away under a heat lamp near the checkout, the roller dog is the undisputed king of gas station cuisine - fast, cheap, always ready, and engineered for eating behind the wheel. It might not be gourmet, but it gets the job done.
Oh boy does it.
These are the best spots in the state to get a roller dog, according to the survey:
7-Eleven - Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey
The boardwalk has lobster rolls and $30 cocktails—but two blocks inland, this 7-Eleven has what you really need: a hot dog that’s been spinning since you lost that last hand of blackjack.
You add mustard and crushed chips from a bag, eat it walking, and somehow it works.
Also serving up great hot dogs, is a New Jersey staple…
Wawa, Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
This South Jersey Wawa might be better known for hoagies, but locals know the roller dogs are quietly excellent.
They’re big, salty, and hit like a truck after a long shift. No judgment here—just you, your snack, and a packet of spicy mustard.
You can find the full list of best roller hot dogs on Gunther’s site.
