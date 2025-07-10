We already knew New Jersey is becoming "Hollywood East" with studios being built here and tax incentives luring more and more film production.

We also already knew that when “Happy Gilmore 2” was being filmed Adam Sandler didn’t just live out of some hotel room. He rented a single-family home and moved his wife and kids here for the duration of the shooting.

He lived in the Montclair area and was seen all over, fully immersing himself in the Jersey lifestyle. He was seen several times at Lokl Café in Morristown, at Goldberg’s Deli in Millburn, Faubourg in Montclair, the Montclair Golf Club, etc.

Hawks Knicks Basketball AP loading...

Well, he’s back at it this year working in a new film and staying again in the Garden State. The movie stars one of his daughters and not much else is known. Even the title is just a placeholder, for now being called “Untitled Roommates Project.”

Whether Sandler will act in it, only direct it, or has some other role is not know. The movie database website IMDb.com lists it as in “preproduction.”

We know more about where he’s living. He’s staying in Montclair again and apparently really loving the New Jersey vibe. But exactly where? What street? Unknown.

Which means someone in Montclair might look out their window this summer and see the star of “The Wedding Singer” and “Anger Management.”

SEE ALSO: Six Flags group potentially causing more harm than good for NJ theme park

82nd Golden Globes - Arrivals Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

Maybe there are clues though. If Adam Sandler likes New Jersey this much he could end up making it permanent. If he does, you should know these seven ways of knowing if Adam Sandler is your new neighbor.

1. You see nothing but Hawaiian shirts hanging from a clothesline.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

2. The new guy is seen haggling at a local store saying, “The Price is Wrong, bitch.”

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

3. UPS driver delivering to his house looks strikingly like Kevin James.

UPS AP loading...

4. Acoustic guitar always heard playing by fire pit out back.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

5. Crying heard from inside the house whenever Jets or Mets are losing.

Rams Jets Football AP loading...

6. The weird new guy keeps showing up in your driveway at your portable hoop challenging your 6-year-old to a pickup game.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

7. You spot Rob Schneider and David Spade showing up for poker night.

Rob Schneider, David Spade Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale. Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s mansion

Check out the home Derek Jeter sold that he once rented to Tom Brady As more people leave New Jersey for Florida, the Jersey-born Yankee captain who is now the chief executive officer and part-owner of the Miami Marlins just sold the home that he once rented to 7 time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady for $22.5 million. Take a look at just how gorgeous this home is. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈