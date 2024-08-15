Stunning Shrine Next To Upstate NY Church-What Is This?

If you head out to Massachusetts on Route 20, chances are you have seen this gorgeous shrine that sits next to an Upstate New York church. I had passed this amazing spectacle several times, but one night I decided to stop and check it out.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This beautiful shrine may go unnoticed if you aren't looking for it. I know it seems large but it's set back off of the road. As gorgeous as it looks in the daytime, it is stunning at night.

Chrissy Townsquare Media Chrissy Townsquare Media loading...

What Is The History of the Shrine of New Lebanon?

According to The Immaculate Conception Facebook page, the Shrine of New Lebanon was created in 1928. Father John Lefebvre came to the church and noticed that the landscape resembled Lourdes in France. He then decided to build a grotto to resemble the one in Lourdes.

Chrissy Townsquare Media Chrissy Townsquare Media loading...

In just over one year, the shrine was completed. The Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes was officially dedicated in July of 1929 to New Lebanon.

Chrissy Townsquare Media Chrissy Townsquare Media loading...

Set in the town of New Lebanon, New York, this shrine sits right next to The Immaculate Conception Church. It is always open to whomever would like to stop, light a candle, and say a few prayers if you wish to light a candle a donation is suggested.

Chrissy Townsquare Media Chrissy Townsquare Media loading...

The Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes is kept up by volunteers from the Immaculate Conception Church who use the donations to make sure it is always ready for whoever wishes to stop by.