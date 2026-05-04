No...Not John Sterling

This one hits hard if you grew up a Yankees fan - and even if you didn't, New York is missing one of its most powerful radio voices.

Legendary New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling has passed away at the age of 87, according to the New York Post. For generations of fans, his voice was summer… and a whole lot of October, too.

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Made the Games Feel Bigger

For me, like many fans, it went beyond just listening on the radio. Back in the day, especially during the playoffs, I’d actually turn the TV volume down just to hear his calls alongside Michael Kay. There was just something about the way Sterling painted the moment; it made big games feel even bigger.

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Signature, Quirky Calls

Of course, his signature calls became part of baseball history. “Ballgame over. Yankees win… thuuuuuuuh Yankees win!” And those unforgettable home run calls—from “A Thrilla from Godzilla” to “It’s an A-bomb from A-Rod”—they were over the top, a little quirky, and completely him.

Sterling retired in 2024, saying he was ready to step away from the travel. In recent years, he had largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Love him or critique his style, there’s no denying his impact. His voice was woven into decades of Yankees memories. He will be missed.

No One Would Believe This is an Upstate Ballpark Where Legends Played Gallery Credit: [Photos by Doug Kerr (CC BY-SA 2.0) – No Changes Made]