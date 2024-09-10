Greek food is a top cuisine in New Jersey
Who doesn't love Greek food? Even when Jodi and I order pizza from one of our go-to places, Nomad in Princeton, the pies are typically accompanied by a Greek salad. Feta cheese, pickled red onions, crisp lettuce, and a vinegar garlic oregano dressing. Delicious.
The conversation on the air got me thinking about Greek Easter when our friends Pete and Elena host a spectacular backyard roast complete with a full pig and lamb on a spit. My favorite is the pork souvlaki with oregano, garlic, and a little lemon.
One of the best local places in our Princeton area is Local Greek on Leigh Avenue.
We've also been to a great Greek place in Highland Park, Pithari Taverna.
You have to try the Saganaki appetizer. Perfect.
What's your go-to Greek restaurant? Hit us up on the NJ 101.5 app and we'll build a list.
By the way, if you are not familiar with Saganaki, you need to be. It's fried cheese. Fried. Cheese.
