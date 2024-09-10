Greek food is a top cuisine in New Jersey

Who doesn't love Greek food? Even when Jodi and I order pizza from one of our go-to places, Nomad in Princeton, the pies are typically accompanied by a Greek salad. Feta cheese, pickled red onions, crisp lettuce, and a vinegar garlic oregano dressing. Delicious.

The conversation on the air got me thinking about Greek Easter when our friends Pete and Elena host a spectacular backyard roast complete with a full pig and lamb on a spit. My favorite is the pork souvlaki with oregano, garlic, and a little lemon.

One of the best local places in our Princeton area is Local Greek on Leigh Avenue.

We've also been to a great Greek place in Highland Park, Pithari Taverna.

You have to try the Saganaki appetizer. Perfect.

What's your go-to Greek restaurant? Hit us up on the NJ 101.5 app and we'll build a list.

By the way, if you are not familiar with Saganaki, you need to be. It's fried cheese. Fried. Cheese.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

