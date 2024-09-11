6 Greek restaurants in New Jersey that are a must-try

We had some great conversations about some of the best food across New Jersey.

We've covered everything from the best pizza, burgers, seafood, cheesesteaks, mac and cheese, and everything in between.

After having a conversation about the upcoming "Joe Kyrillos Day" holiday, we got to talking about great Greek dishes. Souvlaki, Moussaka, and Saganaki are all delicious. And plenty of great spots across the Garden State to get your fix:

Ambeli Greek Taverna in Cranford

Local Greek in Princeton

Village Gyro in Flemington

Anemos in Manalapan

The Greek on Main in Metuchen

Greek City Restaurant in Ramsey

