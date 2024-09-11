6 Greek restaurants in New Jersey that are a must-try
We had some great conversations about some of the best food across New Jersey.
We've covered everything from the best pizza, burgers, seafood, cheesesteaks, mac and cheese, and everything in between.
After having a conversation about the upcoming "Joe Kyrillos Day" holiday, we got to talking about great Greek dishes. Souvlaki, Moussaka, and Saganaki are all delicious. And plenty of great spots across the Garden State to get your fix:
Ambeli Greek Taverna in Cranford
Local Greek in Princeton
Village Gyro in Flemington
Anemos in Manalapan
The Greek on Main in Metuchen
Greek City Restaurant in Ramsey
Bill Spadea