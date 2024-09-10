This NJ spot lets you order from multiple restaurants at the same time
You love the pizza from one spot, but your favorite salad is sold somewhere else.
You want to order a fancy meal, but your kids are only interested in burgers.
A business concept that has a significant presence in the Garden State is offering a solution to your modern-day problems.
Wonder takes several of the "best restaurants from across the country" and puts them all in one spot.
It's like a mini version of a food court, but with some more upscale options, and all of the ordering can happen at one counter.
Better yet, you can order remotely and have your multi-restaurant lunch or dinner delivered, or ready for pick-up.
Wonder locations in New Jersey
Wonder, which got its start in 2018, has seven New Jersey locations, and five more are scheduled to open in September or October, according to the Wonder website.
🍴 Hoboken
Locations are "coming soon" to New Providence, Livingston, Parsippany, Randolph, and Green Brook.
There are nine locations in New York and one in Pennsylvania. A location is scheduled to open soon in Rhode Island.
The number of restaurant choices varies by location. The Wonder location in Hoboken gives you dozens of restaurants to choose from. At the newest New Jersey location, Ledgewood, you have a choice of nine restaurants.
