Happiest states in the U.S. — Can you believe NJ’s ranking?

Hawaii, a year-round tropical paradise, is considered the happiest state in the U.S., according to an analysis released on Monday.

You only have to scroll down two spots to find the Garden State.

The personal finance website WalletHub calls New Jersey the third-happiest state in the nation. Second place goes to Maryland.

To come up with its rankings, WalletHub looked at 30 metrics across three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being; work environment; and community and environment. And while it's said money can't buy happiness, residents' finances are part of WalletHub's equation.

"New Jersey is the third-happiest state, with the lowest share of people reporting traumatic events during their childhood and the second-highest life satisfaction rate," the report says. "The state also has the second-lowest depression rate and the second-highest share of people who have supportive relationships and love in their lives."

And New Jerseyans demonstrate happiness in their marriages, the report says. At 17%, the Garden State has the third-lowest separation and divorce rate in the country.

New Jersey has the third-highest share of households earning $75,000 per year, the report says. Also, the Garden State boasts the ninth-lowest percentage of adults who get anxious when thinking about their personal finances.

But, according to WalletHub's analysis, New Jersey has the highest long-term unemployment rate in the country.

Utah, Delaware, Minnesota, Connecticut, Idaho, Nebraska, and Massachusetts round out WalletHub's list of the 10 happiest states.

Louisiana comes in last place, followed by Arkansas and West Virginia.

