New Jersey pet parents need to attend this festival in Whippany

Looking for a fun day out with your furry best friend?

Then look no further than Whippany, New Jersey. The town is about to host the fourth Pet Palooza and Food Truck Festival.

It sounds like a pawsome time!

Beagle dog running on a meadow PrzemysÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂaw Iciak loading...

Join us for a day filled with fun and furry friends as Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter and Mega Bite Events team up to find forever homes for some amazing dogs and cats.

Pet Palooza will be held on Sept. 21 starting at noon at 100 Bayer Blvd, Whippany, NJ.

Group of dogs playing in the park Lunja loading...

Here’s what you can look forward to:

🐶 Over 12 food trucks serving up delicious treats as well as other vendors

🐶 Live music to keep the party going all day long with DJ Mega Steve

🐶 Games and activities for the whole family

🐶 A Morris County K9 demonstration

🐶 Famous doggie agility course for your four-legged pals to strut their stuff

🐶 Pet fashion show showcasing the latest trends in fur-friendly fashion

shulgenko shulgenko loading...

Some people love to hate on clothes for pets, but I’ll admit: once I became a “dog aunt,” I get why it’s cute.

This is the scarf I got for my sister’s dog, and this is no joke, named “Dog.”

Kendall Moore photo Kendall Moore photo loading...

Admission for Pet Palooza is only $6. Kids five years and under can get in for free.

You can get all the info and purchase tickets here.

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.