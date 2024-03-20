This NJ county just got its very first Duck Donuts

The weekend wasn’t just full of leprechauns and shamrocks. It was full of donuts too, and yes some of them were even green.

Sweet!

Yes, literally sweet. The first-ever Duck Donuts just opened on Saturday in Morris County.

While the popular chain has eight other locations in seven New Jersey counties, this is the first to come to the affluent county of Morris.

Their new location is in Whippany, and there’s some real hometown pride here.

I am so excited to officially open in Whippany, a community with a wonderful reputation and welcoming atmosphere,” franchise owner Carrie Neigel told nj.com.

As a native of Morris County, it is a thrill to be able to bring my small business to this community. We look forward to serving warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts to our community and all of our local businesses.

The new location is at 458 Route 10 and is part of the Whippany Village Apartments’ shopping center.

Duck Donuts continues growing in popularity with their made-to-order cake donuts and crazy flavors like Chocolate Explosion and Pina Colada.

They also serve sandwiches, coffee, and a number of desserts. They’ll be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

If you wonder where the name comes from, it’s simply that their very first shop was opened in a town called Duck, North Carolina. The rest is history as they say.

The other New Jersey locations are Paramus, Clark, East Brunswick, Middletown, Avalon, Sea Isle City, Marlton, and Green Brook.

