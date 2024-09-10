What’s not big, reddish on the outside with a T missing from its name (how Jersey is that?), and was so popular that it was featured on Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” nine years ago?

That would be Lucille’s Luncheonette. Sometimes known as Lucille’s Country Cooking.

Bourdain loved this place. So did writers at NJ.com when it made it to their ‘33 best restaurants in the middle of nowhere’ list.

And middle of nowhere is right. It’s in the Pine Barrens. Lucile’s is in Warren Grove, an unincorporated section of Barnegat in one of the more secluded parts of the state. It sits at 1496 Route 539.

Yet they’ve managed to stay open for half a century. 50 years of serving Pineys (we use the term lovingly here) and travelers.

It’s all coming to an end. Well, maybe.

According to ni.com, the place is being sold off. This sad announcement appeared on their Facebook page.

The folksy eatery that’s had merch coffee cups sporting the slogan “where the Jersey Devil dines in the pines” will be no more. Whether someone takes it over to keep it as a restaurant remains to be seen. But it’s certainly the goal.

“We have listed the restaurant in hopes of finding the next generation of caretakers for Lucille’s legacy,” the Facebook post read. “We want to find a buyer that is interested in continuing to serve our clientele in the best way possible, who is open to continuing our “PINEY” traditions and still bringing some fresh ideas to “the counter.””

The current owners, sisters Diane Brown and Karen Bates-Flynn, admit it’s a lot of hard work and they’re getting too old to continue. So it’s a matter of whether the right buyer will come along.

Let’s hope Anthony Bourdain may be that angel on their shoulders to make sure that happens.

