Millions of NJ drivers face health risks due to their commuting habits

We in the Garden State are no strangers to long, sometimes brutal commutes. Living in between two major cities, New York and Philadelphia, some of us could face hours long commutes every single day.

While we know that can take a toll on us mentally, have you ever thought about the physical downsides that could come with such hellish commutes?

driving car on highway, close up of hands on steering wheel anyaberkut loading...

A recent study by Potamkin Hyundai looked into the different effects our daily travels can have on us.

Long car commutes have long been linked to negative health outcomes, contributing to a sedentary lifestyle that can lead to serious issues such as weight gain, cardiovascular problems, and other chronic conditions.

chat9780 chat9780 loading...

That’s right, it’s not just boredom you could be suffering from because of your commute.

Prolonged sitting in traffic not only increases the risk of developing obesity, hypertension, and diabetes but also exacerbates stress, reduces physical activity, and disrupts sleep, compounding these health concerns.

monstArrr_ monstArrr_ loading...

What states have the least healthy drivers when it comes to snacking?

TIE 1️⃣ Maryland: 92% snack on junk food (2,862,536 drivers)

TIE 1️⃣ Arkansas: 92% snack on junk food (1,203,770 drivers)

3️⃣ Mississippi: 91% snack on junk food (1,120,751 drivers)

4️⃣ Louisiana: 88% snack on junk food (1,745,860 drivers)

5️⃣ Georgia: 84% snack on junk food (4,202,606 drivers)

yaoinlove GettyImages yaoinlove GettyImages loading...

How unhealthy are New Jersey drivers?

The study found that a significant 66% of long distance drivers in New Jersey regularly snack on junk food. For context, that’s a whopping 2,977,584 drivers in the Garden State.

In fact, two out of three commuters admitted to basing their routes on their available fast food drive-thru options.

Fast food drive-thru window Canva loading...

You can read more on their findings here.

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.