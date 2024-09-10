Take advantage of this Jersey favorite before it’s gone

Take advantage of this New Jersey favorite before it’s gone

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

Here in New Jersey, we are blessed to have some of the best tomatoes in the world. They’re better than California, certainly better than Florida and even better than the ones I’ve had in Italy.

Jersey tomatoes are world-renowned for their taste and versatility. Campbell Soup has been using Jersey tomatoes for over 100 years. So, they must know something about good tomatoes.

From early July through the end of September, and sometimes even into early October tomatoes are plentiful at both farm markets and even at most supermarkets.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
We’ve had them in sandwiches and salads, but have you ever made tomato sauce with them? You don’t need dozens of tomatoes and canning equipment and mason jars.

You could make a quick and easy tomato sauce that you can eat that night and have it ready for your dinner table in less than 45 minutes. The taste is unique and fresh and hands-down, my favorite tomato sauce.

You can make enough for a quick small meal or make extra for later in the week. Here’s how you can easily do it yourself at home.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

