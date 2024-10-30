Check Out NY Mob Boss John Gotti’s Abandoned Mansion

The Gotti Mansion

NY mob boss John Gotti's mansion sits abandoned in Old Westbury with many possessions still inside. The Gotti compound boasts a main house, a pool/guest house, a garage, a horse stable with an unfinished in-law apartment, an overgrown basketball court, and a triple-level hot tub/pool/swim-up bar.

Reality Show "Growing Up Gotti"

This was the mansion that Gotti's daughter Victoria called home with her 3 sons John, Carmine, and Frank. They filmed the reality show "Growing Up Gotti" here for 3 seasons in 2004 and 2005. You can see a lot of the flooring and the gaudy fixtures still in the mansion that was on the TV show.

What Happened To The Gotti Mansion?

In 2016, federal agents raided the Gotti mansion and the auto parts business that the family-owned for alleged tax fraud in that Victoria's sons were involved in. The Gotti mansion was left as is. since then.

What is Left Behind?

There are hundreds of books inside along with furniture, family photos, high-end clothes, dishes still in the cabinets in the kitchen, old abandoned cars on the property, and more.

There's a Secret Room in the Guest House

The coolest and most "mafia" find is a secret hidden room that is disguised behind a built-in bookshelf in the guest house. Check it out!