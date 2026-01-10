Scammers are expected to be even more active in 2026, and experts say they are also getting much harder to spot. A big reason is artificial intelligence, which is helping scammers sound more believable than ever.

Some of the most common scams start with impersonation. That includes messages claiming to be from police, government agencies, or other officials. Investment scams are also growing, especially pitches tied to cryptocurrency. Job scams continue to rise, too, as people dealing with layoffs or financial stress look for new opportunities.

What makes these scams trickier is how realistic they feel. Experts say AI allows scammers to write convincing texts and emails and even copy voices or create videos that look like real people. That extra layer of realism makes it easier for victims to trust what they are seeing or hearing.

Another major warning sign is urgency. Scammers often pressure people to act fast by threatening bank account closures, legal trouble, or lost pay. When someone pushes you to send money or respond immediately, that is usually a red flag.

If something feels off, pause before doing anything. Do not click links, send money, or share personal information right away. Hang up and contact the company or agency directly using a number you know is real. Talk it through with a friend or family member.

You can also report suspected scams to the New York State Consumer Protection Office. Taking a moment to slow down and double-check can make all the difference.